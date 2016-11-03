Charlotte Hornets: Center Roy Hibbert won’t play Friday against the Nets

The Charlotte Hornets don’t plan to play center Roy Hibbert Friday, and it’s unclear when his sore right knee will improve enough for him to play.
Hibbert played in the Hornets’ season opener in Milwaukee. He was limited to about five minutes in the Hornets’ second game in Miami and didn’t play in either of the home games against the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.
"He felt better (Wednesday), but he couldn’t get through practice, so we are going to make sure he’s feeling better before he comes back," said coach Steve Clifford.
The Hornets are also playing without guard-forward Jeremy Lamb, who suffered a hamstring strain in Saturday’s loss to the Boston Celtics. Lamb could miss a couple of weeks with this injury.
