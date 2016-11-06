Hornets Gameday: vs. Indiana Pacers

1:10 Brooklyn Nets' Jeremy Lin on hamstring Pause

0:56 Game Balls: Top South Carolina performances against Missouri

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:33 The Pure Ultra Club night club shooting crime scene

1:21 South Carolina celebrates win over Missouri

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

4:00 QB Bobby Fuller reminisces about USC playing days, his moment in the movies

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

1:41 Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo