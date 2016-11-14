Basketball

Hornets Gameday: at Timberwolves

8 p.m., Target Center, Minneapolis, Minn.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Timberwolves

Pos, Player

Ppg

 Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

 Rpg

G K. Walker

25.9

3.9

G R. Rubio

5.3

3.7

G N. Batum

13.4

6.3

G Z. LaVine

19.8

3.8

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.6

8

F A. Wiggins

23.8

4.1

F M. Williams

10.9

7.6

F G. Dieng

9.9

7.9

C C. Zeller

11.5

4.6

C K-Anthony Towns

21.1

8.5

Matchup to Watch

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. Marvin Williams: Towns is a fantastic young big man who can score all over the court. Williams had some success guarding him in two preseason exhibitions.

Observations

▪  Timberwolves small forward Andrew Wiggins is coming off a career-best 47 points in Sunday’s victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Over the past four games, Wiggins is averaging 36.3 points.

▪  Timberwolves guard Zach LaVine sat out Sunday’s game with a sore right knee. The Timberwolves didn’t practice Monday, and the team said LaVine would be reevaluated Tuesday.

Tap-ins

▪  The Timberwolves are coached by Tom Thibodeau, a longtime colleague and close friend of Hornets coach Steve Clifford.

▪  Keep an eye on Timberwolves rookie Kris Dunn, who could supplant Ricky Rubio as the starter at point guard by the end of the season.

Did you know?

The Hornets/Bobcats have won seven of the past eight games against the Timberwolves, including the past two at Target Center.

Rick Bonnell

