November 20, 2016 5:26 PM

Hornets Gameday: vs. Memphis Grizzlies

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Grizzlies

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

25.8

3.8

G. M. Conley

19.8

3.2

G N. Batum

13.8

6.4

G J. Ennis

9.5

5.5

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

8.6

8

F C. Parsons

6.8

3.2

F M. Williams

10.9

6.8

F J. Green

7.8

6

C TBD

C. M. Gasol

19.3

6

Matchup to Watch

Marc Gasol vs. Cody Zeller or Roy Hibbert: Gasol has added a perimeter element to his game over the off-season, which makes his post-ups and screen-and-rolls all the more effective.

Observations

▪  Cody Zeller was scheduled for an MRI on his injured shoulder Sunday. The Hornets listed him as questionable for this game.

▪  The Hornets brought back Aaron Harrison and Christian Wood from Development League assignments Sunday.

Tap-ins

▪  The Grizzlies made a significant free-agent signing over the summer, adding small forward Chandler Parsons.

.▪  Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley and Boston Celtics center Al Horford are the NBA’s second-highest paid players this seaosn at about $26.5 million. LeBron James is highest-paid at $30.9 million.

Did you know?

Gasol made 16 3-pointers in the Grizzlies’ first 10 games. He made 12 total 3s in his first eight NBA seasons.

Rick Bonnell

