Hornets Gameday: at Memphis Grizzlies

8 p.m., Fedex Forum
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Grizzlies
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
24.3
4.5
G M. Conley
19.6
3.8
G TBD
G T. Williams
8.7
0.8
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
4.5
F T. Allen
7
3.6
F F. Kaminsky
F J. Green
9.2
6.6
C C. Zeller
12
4.8
C M. Gasol
17.3
5,5
Matchup to Watch
Marc Gasol vs. Cody Zeller: Gasol expanded his game in the off-season, adding a 3-point shot. He made 21 3s in the Grizzlies’ 10-6 start, averaging 40 percent from the arc.
Observations
▪ New Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, a former Miami Heat assistant, convinced power forward Zach Randolph to embrace the role of sixth man. Fizdale was concerned about how effectively the bench would score and moving Randolph out of the starting unit was the logical fix.
▪ The Grizzlies dominated the Hornets in Charlotte, leading throughout for a 15-point road victory.
Tap-ins
▪ Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, like Hornets counterpart Kemba Walker, is among the best players in the NBA yet to be chosen for an All-Star Game appearance.
▪ Hornets shooting guard Nic Batum missed Saturday’s home victory over the New York Knicks with an eye injury. Coach Steve Clifford said post-game he didn’t expect Batum to miss much time.
Did you know?
In his eight NBA regular seasons prior to this one, Gasol totaled 12 3-pointers made.
Rick Bonnell
Comments