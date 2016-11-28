Lamb has played like a lion these past 2 games with the Charlotte Hornets

2:37 Thoughts on accused killer Dylann Roof defending himself in trial Pause

3:38 Representing one's self in death penalty case not a wise choice

1:46 Highlights: USC commit Hamsah Nasirildeen with big game on offense, defense

5:43 Will Muschamp reacts after USC loss to Clemson

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks

2:21 Deshaun Watson on USC-Clemson: 'It's like daddy beating his son'

1:52 Analysis: What OrTre Smith commitment means for USC

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas

1:56 Clemson WR Mike Williams on USC defenders: 'I don't even know their names'