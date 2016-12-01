Kemba Walker’s late 3-pointers lead Charlotte Hornets past Dallas Mavericks

3:44 Frank Martin recaps Gamecocks win over Vermont Pause

0:48 Decorating the Governor's Mansion for the holidays

0:23 Body found in trunk near Columbia College

1:08 Phil Kornblut: Key storylines for USC's final recruiting push for 2017

1:13 Bryson Allen-Williams: Clemson player used N-word

9:50 Gamecocks wrap a win over Louisville

2:33 Cocky Graduates

1:55 The topsy turvy relationship of Donald Trump and Nikki Haley

1:52 Phil Kornblut: The message Muschamp must sell on recruiting trail