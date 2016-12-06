Basketball

Hornets Gameday: vs. Detroit Pistons

7 p,m,, Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Pistons

Pos, Player

Ppg

 Rpg

Pos, Player

Ppg

 Rpg

G K. Walker

22.8

3.6

G R. Jackson

18

1

G N. Batum

13.4

6.1

G K. Caldwell-Pope

15

3.6

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.9

6.9

F M. Morris

14.3

4

F F. Kaminsky

11.4

6.1

F T. Harris

16.8

4.8

C C. Zeller

10.5

6.1

C A. Drummond

14.1

13

Matchup to Watch

Tobias Harris vs. Frank Kaminsky: Harris scored 24 points in the Pistons’ recent win in Charlotte. As a hybrid small/power forward he’s a tough cover for Kaminsky.

Observations

▪  Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson recently returned to the active roster after missing more than a month of games with a left knee injury.

▪  With Jackson back, former Wake Forest star Ish Smith (Central Cabarrus High) becomes the Pistons’ backup point guard.

Tap-ins

▪  Pistsons center Andre Drummond was ejected from the previous Hornets-Pistons game for throwing an elbow at the back of Roy Hibbert’s head.

▪  Pistons forward and former North Carolina player Reggie Bullock is out with a left knee meniscus tear.

Did you know?

Drummond is tied with Sacramnto Kings center DeMarcus Cousins for most games of 20+ points/20+ rebounds since the 2012-13 season. Each has 10 of those games.

Rick Bonnell

