December 9, 2016 8:59 PM

Hornets Gameday: at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Cavaliers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

23.6

4

G K. Irving

24.6

3.1

G N. Batum

13.5

7.7

G D. Liggins

2.6

1.7

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.5

7.1

F L. James

23.9

7.6

F M. Williams

10

6

F K. Love

21.4

10.3

C C. Zeller

10.5

5.8

C T. Thompson

6.5

10.3

Matchup to Watch

Kemba Walker vs. Kyrie Irving Two of the most aggressive scoring point guards in the NBA this season.

Observations

▪  This is the Hornets’ second and last regular-season game in Cleveland. The Hornets pushed the Cavaliers throughout the prior meeting before losing by seven.

▪  This is the second of back-to-back games for both teams. The Hornets had a home game against the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers were at home against the Miami Heat.

Tap-ins

▪  The Heat went into the Miami game with a 9-2 record this season at Quicken Loans Arena, the best home record in the Eastern Conference.

▪  Cavs shooting guard J.R. Smith has been out with a hyperextended left knee.

Did you know?

The Hornets’ Kidd-Gilchrist and the Cavaliers’ Irving both attended St. Patrick’s high school in Elizabeth, N.J.

Rick Bonnell

