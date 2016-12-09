Hornets Gameday: at Cleveland Cavaliers

7:30 p.m., Quicken Loans Arena
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Cavaliers
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
23.6
4
G K. Irving
24.6
3.1
G N. Batum
13.5
7.7
G D. Liggins
2.6
1.7
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.5
7.1
F L. James
23.9
7.6
F M. Williams
10
6
F K. Love
21.4
10.3
C C. Zeller
10.5
5.8
C T. Thompson
6.5
10.3
Matchup to Watch
Kemba Walker vs. Kyrie Irving Two of the most aggressive scoring point guards in the NBA this season.
Observations
▪ This is the Hornets’ second and last regular-season game in Cleveland. The Hornets pushed the Cavaliers throughout the prior meeting before losing by seven.
▪ This is the second of back-to-back games for both teams. The Hornets had a home game against the Orlando Magic. The Cavaliers were at home against the Miami Heat.
Tap-ins
▪ The Heat went into the Miami game with a 9-2 record this season at Quicken Loans Arena, the best home record in the Eastern Conference.
▪ Cavs shooting guard J.R. Smith has been out with a hyperextended left knee.
Did you know?
The Hornets’ Kidd-Gilchrist and the Cavaliers’ Irving both attended St. Patrick’s high school in Elizabeth, N.J.
Rick Bonnell
Comments