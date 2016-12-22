Hornets Gameday: versus Chicago Bulls

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Bulls
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
G K. Walker
22.6
3.9
G R. Rondo
7.9
6.5
G N. Batum
14
7.4
G D. Wade
19.3
4.2
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.9
6.8
F J. Butler
24.4
6.7
F M. Williams
10.4
5.7
F T. Gibson
12.4
7.4
C C. Zeller
10.8
6.2
C R. Lopez
9.6
7.5
Matchup to Watch
Jimmy Butler vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Butler has evolved from an elite defender to an elite overall player. Kidd-Gilchrist is the player the Hornets count on to contain wing scorers.
Observations
▪ Hornets Kemba Walker and Nic Batum each reached 20 points and 10 assists in Wednesday’s home victory over the Los Angeles Lakers.
▪ After a brutal stretch of 18 games in 32 days, the Hornets have two games – both at home – in eight days.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets’ Batum and the Bulls’ Rajon Rondo are two of the best rebounding guards in the league.
▪ Bulls guard Michael Carter-Williams is out with a wrist sprain
Did you know?
Butler has already had 23 games scoring 20 or more points.
Rick Bonnell
