Rose helps Knicks beat Magic 106-95

Derrick Rose scored 19 points, Kyle O'Quinn had 14 points and a career-high 16 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 106-95 on Thursday night.
Carmelo Anthony and Willy Hernangomez each had 15 points for New York, which has won two in a row since a three-game losing streak. Kristaps Porzingis scored 12 points and reserve Brandon Jennings had 12 assists in 22 minutes.
Orlando led only once, 12-11 on D.J. Augustin's short jumper with 6:13 left in the first quarter. The Knicks responded with a 16-5 run for a 27-17 lead.
Serge Ibaka led the Magic with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Evan Fournier scored 21 points.
Ibaka connected on a hook shot and Fournier made a layup to get Orlando within seven with 1:16 left in the third.
The Magic trailed 82-74 lead early in the fourth when the Knicks started to pull away. Hernangomez made three jumpers and a layup to help New York to a 90-76 lead with 9:13 to go.
Justin Holiday's 3-pointer with 5:52 remaining extended New York's lead to 98-80.
Orlando closed to 104-95 on Jeff Green's free throws with 1:29 left, but Rose scored with 1:08 remaining to help the Knicks close it out.
Green, Nikola Vucevic and Elfrid Payton each scored 10 points for the Magic.
TIP-INS
Magic: Ibaka was 10 for 18 from the field, including a 3-for-7 performance from 3-point range. ... Orlando dropped to 8-8 on the road this season compared to only 5-10 at home. ... The Magic lead the all-time series against the Knicks 52-51.
Knicks: Courtney Lee scored 10 points. ... The Knicks are 14-1 when leading after three quarters this season.
JUST GETTING STARTED
It was the first of four meetings between the teams this season. They face each other again on Jan. 2 back at Madison Square Garden.
HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
The Knicks improved to 11-4 at home. They are 10-2 in their last 12 games at Madison Square Garden.
UP NEXT
Magic: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The teams will meet again on Jan. 8 in Los Angeles.
Knicks: Face Boston on Christmas Day in the finale of New York's three-game homestand. The teams played in Boston on Nov. 11, with the Celtics posting a 115-87 win.
