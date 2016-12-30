Basketball

Hornets Gameday: versus Cleveland Cavaliers

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Cavaliers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.3

4

G K. Irving

23.9

3.6

G N. Batum

14.8

7.7

G D. Liggins

3

1.7

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9

6.9

F L. James

25.4

7.9

F M. Williams

10.3

5.3

F K. Love

22

10.9

C C. Zeller

10.9

6.3

C T. Thompson

7.1

10.1

Matchup to Watch

LeBron James vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist/Nic Batum: James had one of his best games of this season last time against the Hornets, totaling 44 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. They must contain him better to have a chance in this game.

Observations

▪  The Cavaliers, leading the Eastern Conference with a 24-7 record, have won the first two of four games with the Hornets this season, so they can clinch the series with a victory New Year’s Eve.

▪  The Hornets are on a season-best, five-game home winning streak. That’s the most consecutive home victories since an eight-game streak last February and March.

Tap-ins

▪  The Cavaliers are playing without shooting guard J.R. Smith, who’s recovering from a thumb fracture.

▪  The Hornets list Marco Belinelli as doubtful to play. He’s missed the past three games with an ankle sprain.

Did you know?

The Hornets are a combined 0-5 this season against Eastern Conference powers Cleveland, Toronto and Boston.

Rick Bonnell

