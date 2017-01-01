Basketball

Hornets Gameday: at Chicago Bulls

8 p.m., United Center

TV: Fox Sports Southeast Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Bulls

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

G K. Walker

22.7

4

G M. Carter-Williams

4.7

4.1

G N. Batum

14.7

7.6

G D. Wade

19.2

4.1

F M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.1

6.9

F J. Butler

24.5

6.6

F M. Williams

10.3

5.3

F T. Gibson

12.1

6.9

C C. Zeller

10.7

6.2

C R. Lopez

9.3

7.3

Matchup to Watch

Jimmy Botler vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: Butler is one of the NBA’s great two-way players. This is a challenging defensive matchup at the wings for the Hornets, in that shooting guard Dwyane Wade has always had big games against Charlotte.

Observations

▪  Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg benched veteran point guard Rajon Rondo for the loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. Rondo had started the previous 610 games he played. He shot poorly in the five games preceding that benching: 9-of-33 from the field, totaling 20 points in that span. According to Rondo, Hoiberg told him he’s been “looking slow.”

▪  The Bulls have been in a severe slump, losing nine of their past 11 games.

Tap-ins

▪  The Bulls are the top offensive-rebounding team in the NBA, retrieving 13.7 of their misses per game. That translates to 16.3 second-chance points per game.

▪  The Hornets won the only previous meeting with the Bulls this season, 103-91, in Charlotte. The Bulls shot 39.6 percent in that game.

Did you know?

The Bulls have a streak of 281 home sellouts at the United Center. They have led the NBA in home attendance each of the past seven seasons.

Rick Bonnell

