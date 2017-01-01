McCollum has 43 points, Trail Blazers top Timberwolves 95-89

4:53 Dawn Staley talks about performance over Alabama Pause

1:02 The importance of South Carolina's Electoral College and how it works

4:22 Dashcam video of Rep. Chris Corley arrest

0:54 Dabo Swinney and Clemson's 5 goals

2:54 Dylann Roof confesses to Charleston shooting, explains motive

5:37 Fork&Goal: Latin flavors inspire Game Day tailgating recipes for the Birmingham Bowl

6:35 Hurst, Allen-Williams with key takeaways from bowl game

1:55 Godspeed, John Glenn: 1921-2016

1:48 Clemson coach Dabo Swinney on what he learned from 2015 CFP