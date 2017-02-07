Charlotte Hornets top the Brooklyn Nets to snap a 7-game losing streak

The Charlotte Hornets came home from a three-game West Coast trip on a seven-game losing streak. The Brooklyn Nets were accommodating guests Tuesday.
The Hornets built a 17-point lead, saw that margin slip to three, and held on for a 111-107 victory at the Spectrum Center. Marco Belinelli made four free throws in the final 15 seconds to clinch this one.
The Nets, on a 10-game losing streak, have the Eastern Conference’s worst record at 9-43. The Hornets are 24-28.
Though the Hornets didn’t shoot well, spending most of this game at less than 40 percent from the field, seven Charlotte players scored in double figures. Frank Kaminsky finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists.
This was the first of four consecutive home games for the Hornets. They will host the Houston Rockets on Thursday.
Three who mattered
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: He brought great energy to the Hornets’ first home game in a week.
Jeremy Lamb: He provided a scoring punch off the bench. This was probably his best game since he suffered an inflamed metatarsal.
Bojan Bogdanovic: He was big in the Nets’ fourth-quarter run.
Observations
▪ The Hornets played their seventh consecutive game without center Cody Zeller (quad contusion). They have played only 27 games this season with their preferred starting five. They are 16-11 in those games.
▪ Kemba Walker was struck by an inadvertent elbow that caused him to miss a portion of the second quarter.
▪ Walker is looking like he needs an All-Star break. He shot a combined 7-of-22 in road games against Golden State and Utah, and was 2-of-10 during the first half Tuesday.
▪ Kaminsky started at center and had seven first-half rebounds.
▪ Nets center Brook Lopez shot 1-of-6 during the first half.
Worth mentioning
▪ Saturday’s home game against the Los Angeles Clippers is a 5 p.m. tipoff.
▪ Walker continues to lead the NBA in scoring as a pick-and-roll ball-handler, averaging 12.3 points per game in those situations.
▪ The turnover margin was huge. Through three quarters, the Nets committed 17 to the Hornets’ seven.
Report card
B OFFENSE: Some excellent passing, but the Hornets missed a bunch of open 3-pointers, a season-long problem.
B+ DEFENSE: The Hornets exploited the Nets’ tendency to commit a lot of turnovers.
B+ COACHING: This was a game the Hornets could not afford to lose.
