Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry questions Trump, Under Armour ties

1:41 SC pension overhaul makes progress as bill moves forward Pause

1:01 Sindarius Thornwell South Carolina's leader

1:01 Pence casts deciding vote on nomination of DeVos for education secretary

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

32:52 Senator Scott Speaks on Rule 19, Race, and Senator Sessions

1:19 Former morgue on Bull Street may become restaurant

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown

1:53 That view though: Take a peek inside Beaufort's Anchorage 1770

1:32 Birmingham Bowl report: USC wants to regain defensive momentum