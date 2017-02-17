Panthers begin re-stocking offensive line in free agency

With the addition of guard Amini Silatolu, the Panthers have begun its offseason re-stocking of the offensive line as free agency unfolds.
Silatolu signed a one-year deal, the Panthers announced Friday. The team website reported that the 6-foot-4, 320-pound lineman was signed after Carolina saw his performance in a workout.
Silatolu was a second-round pick by Carolina in 2012, and started 15 games in his rookie season. Through 2015, Silatolu started in 28 games and played in 34 due to injuries. He was invited to training camp with the Chicago Bears in 2016 and attended, but was released on Sept. 5.
The Panthers saw a late need to re-stock their offensive line last season, after several players got hurt. Notably, centers Ryan Kalil and Gino Gradkowski and left tackle Michael Oher went on injured reserve, forcing a re-shuffle of the entire line.
Offensive tackle Mike Remmers, who filled in at left tackle when Oher got hurt, is an unrestricted free agent, as is third-string guard Chris Scott and third string center Ryan Wendell.
