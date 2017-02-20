Russ and KD provided an All-Star highlight

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history Pause

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

3:26 Chad Holbrook recaps series with UNC Greensboro

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

2:51 Gamecocks count down to postseason play

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

11:47 SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense