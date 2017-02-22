Hornets Gameday: at Detroit Pistons

7:30 p.m., Palace of Auburn Hills
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Pistons
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
Pos, Player
Ppg
Rpg
F M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
7.5
F M. Morris
14.2
4.7
F M. Williams
11.0
5.6
F J. Leuer
11.2
5.7
C F. Kaminsky
10.8
4.6
C A. Drummond
14.6
13.8
G N. Batum
15.0
7.1
G K. Caldwell-Pope
14.2
3.3
G K. Walker
22.5
4.1
G R. Jackson
15.2
2.3
Matchup to Watch
Kemba Walker vs. Reggie Jackson: Jackson will try to contain Walker, the Hornets’ All-Star who seemed to tire as the All-Star break approached.
Observations
▪ The Pistons’ 115-114 victory against the Hornets in January was marked by a potential game-winning 3-pointer that Charlotte’s Marco Belinelli made just after the clock expired. Belinelli got the ball after inbounding it off the backside of a Pistons player. But his shot went in a fraction of a second too late.
▪ Hornets center Cody Zeller, who has missed three games with quad soreness, is doubtful. Center Miles Plumlee (second-degree calf strain) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee surgery) are out.
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets return after the All-Star break losers of 11 of their last 12 games. They continue on the road for five more games after Thursday, not returning home until March 6 against Indiana.
▪ The Pistons rallied from 16 points down to beat the Toronto Raptors 102-101 on Feb. 2. It was the Pistons’ largest fourth-quarter regular-season comeback since they moved to Detroit in 1957.
Did you know?
Detroit coach Stan Van Gundy’s 59.3 career winning percentage ranks fourth among active coaches with a minimum of 500 games.
David Scott
