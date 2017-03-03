Hornets’ Frank Kaminsky to miss Denver game with shoulder injury

Charlotte Hornets center Frank Kaminsky will miss Saturday’s game at Denver after he sprained his left shoulder Thursday against the Phoenix Suns.
Kaminsky suffered an AC joint sprain with 7 minutes, 38 seconds remaining in the Hornets’ 120-103 defeat against the Suns on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated when the team returns to Charlotte after the Denver game.
Kaminsky has been a bright spot during a tough stretch for the Hornets, scoring 20-plus points in each of the past 10 games that he has started in place of Cody Zeller. He has averaged 14.9 points and 6.4 rebounds as a starter. He’s averaged 17.9 points since Feb. 1, third highest among second-year players in the NBA.
