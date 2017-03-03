Basketball

March 3, 2017 6:12 PM

Charlotte Hornets at Denver Nuggets: What to know about Saturday’s game

9 p.m., Pepsi Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Nuggets

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.7

F, Danilo Gallinari

17.6

2.1

F, Marvin Williams

11.3

5.6

F, Wilson Chandler

15.8

6.6

C, Cody Zeller

10.6

6.5

C, Nikola Jokic

15.6

9.2

G, Nicolas Batum

15.1

7.0

G, Gary Haris

14.2

3.1

G, Kemba Walker

22.9

5.5 apg

G, Jamal Murray

8.9

1.8 apg

Matchup to Watch

Cody Zeller vs. Nikola Jokic: The Hornets’ depth at center is thin with Frank Kaminsky and Miles Plumlee injured; Jokick leads the Nuggets in rebounding and blocks.

Observations

▪ Kaminsky (shoulder), center Miles Plumlee (calf) and guard Ramon Sessions (knee) are out for the Hornets. Nuggets forward Kenneth Faried (back) also won’t play.

▪ Kaminsky’s sprained left shoulder will be evaluated when the Hornets return to Charlotte from this seven-game road trip that spanned the All-Star break.

Tap-ins

▪ Michael Kidd-Gilchrist had a career-high six steals against the Suns.

▪ Center Roy Hibbert, traded from the Hornets to Milwaukee earlier this season, is now with the Nuggets.

Did you know?

Nic Batum is the only Hornet to have a triple-double this season.

David Scott

Basketball

