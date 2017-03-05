Basketball

March 5, 2017 5:21 PM

Indiana Pacers at Charlotte Hornets: What to know about Monday’s game

8 p.m., Spectrum Center: TNT. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Pacers

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist

8.9

7.6

F, Paul George

21.7

6.1

F, Marvin Williams

11.3

5.8

F, Thaddeus Young

11.1

5.9

C, Cody Zeller

10.6

6.5

C, Myles Turner

15.5

7.2

G, Nicolas Batum

15.2

6.9

G, C.J. Miles

10.8

3.0

G, Kemba Walker

22.9

5.5 apg

G, Jeff Teague

15.3

8.1 apg

Matchup to Watch

Paul George vs. Michael Kidd-Gilchrist: George, one of the NBA’s most skilled offensive players, will be tested by defensive-specialist Kidd-Gilchrist.

Observations

▪ Horners center/forward Frank Kaminsky, who sprained his shoulder in Phoenix last week, won’t play and is being examined Monday in Charlotte. Coach Steve Clifford said Saturday that he expects Kaminsky to be out 10 to 14 days.

▪ The Hornets are home for the first time since Feb. 13. They finished a seven-game road trip at 3-4, including winning three of the final four games.

Tap-ins

▪ While the Hornets were returning from Denver on Sunday after a seven-game road trip, the Pacers were playing in Atlanta in a Sunday afternoon game.

▪ Teague, a former Wake Forest star, is eighth in the NBA in assists.

Did you know?

The Pacers are celebrating their 50th year of existence this season. The team came into the American Basketball Association in 1967, winning three titles before joining the NBA in 1976.

David Scott

Basketball

