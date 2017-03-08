Miami Heat outlasts Charlotte Hornets

The Miami Heat clamped down on the Charlotte Hornets in the fourth quarter on the way to a 108-101 victory Wednesday at AmericanAirlines Arena.
Charlotte (28-36) led 86-81 entering the final quarter, but could only manage five points in the first 6 1/2 minutes of the final quarter. By that time, the Heat (31-34) had taken a lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Heat looked like it might blow the game open in the second quarter, bolting to a 46-34 lead. But the Hornets finished the half on a 20-8 run to tie it 54-54. Walker scored 14 down the stretch.
The Hornets dominated the third quarter, led by Walker, outscoring the Heat 32-27.
Three who mattered
Walker: Took over the Hornets offense several times and scored 32 points. He’ll be Eastern Conference player of the week again at this pace.
Marvin Williams: Hornets forward had a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
Goran Dragic: Heat’s shifty, craft point guard scored 22 points and added 10 assists.
Observations
▪ The Hornets got good production from the bench – a concern of coach Steve Clifford – in the first half. Jeremy Lamb scored six points in 13 minutes and Marco Belinelli added five in nine minutes.
▪ Hornets shooting guard Nicolas Batum sprained his left ankle in the third quarter and briefly left the game. Batum had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals in 31 minutes.
▪ The look of the game had a decidedly south Florida, Caribbean vibe to it, with the Heat wearing red uniforms and the Hornets in teal.
▪ The Hornets had a three-game winning streak against the Heat entering the game, including two earlier this season and the final time they played last season.
Worth mentioning
▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford said before the game he hopes center-forward Frank Kaminsky (shoulder) will be back for a road game March 15 against Indiana, but it’s more likely he’d be back March 18 against Washington.
▪ Hornets forward Johnny O’Bryant sprained his right ankle in the first half and didn’t return.
▪ Hornets forward Marvin Williams was called for a flagrant foul in the first half when he got too physical with the Heat’s James Johnson.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
Comments