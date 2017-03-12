Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls: What you need to know about Monday’s game

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Bulls*
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
8.8
7.5
F, Jimmy Butler
23.7
6.2
F, Marvin Williams
11.6
6.1
F, Bobby Portis
5.6
3.9
C, Cody Zeller
10.4
6.7
C, Robin Lopez
10.0
6.6
G, Nicolas Batum
15.4
6.1
G, Dywane Wade
18.9
4.6
G, Kemba Walker
23.2
5.4 apg
G, Jerian Grant
5.8
1.7 apg
*Sunday’s game not included
Matchup to Watch
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist vs. Jimmy Butler: The last time Butler faced Kidd-Gilchrist and the Hornets (on Jan. 2, a 118-111 Bulls victory in Chicago), he scored 52 points.
Observations
▪ Hornets center-forward Frank Kaminsky, who has missed five games with a sprained shoulder, has been upgraded to questionable for the Bulls.
▪ Kidd-Gilchrist has been showing off his jump shot recently. He hit two in a row Saturday against New Orleans (following them with a pair of free throws) to give the Hornets a temporary lead.
▪ The Bulls’ four-game losing streak entering Sunday’s game at Boston was their longest of the season.
Tap-ins
▪ Charlotte native Anthony Morrow (Charlotte Latin) was recently traded to the Bulls in a five-player deal with the Oklahoma City Thunder.
▪ Walker is averaging 27.1 points and 4.1 3-pointers since the All-Star break. He also averages 11.8 points on pick-and-roll plays, second best in the NBA.
Did you know?
With the recent addition of guard Briente Weber, Virginia Commonwealth is tied with Connecticut as the school most represented on the Hornets roster with two (Weber and Treveon Graham, VCU; Kemba Walker and Jeremy Lamb, UConn).
David Scott
