Cam Newton: Quarterback and ... sous chef to Leonard Johnson?

Carolina Panthers corner Leonard Johnson has a passion for cooking. Quarterback Cam Newton loves to eat.
It’s a friendship match made in ... Newton’s kitchen?
In a video released on Twitter by The Players’ Tribune, Newton is Johnson’s sous chef as the latter creates an absolutely delectable-looking shrimp-and-lobster-stuffed salmon dish.
The two share how their close friendship began: Johnson lived in a hotel when he first got to Charlotte and was dying to cook, Newton let him borrow his kitchen. Johnson shares a bit of his extensive culinary background, while Newton helps by draining potatoes and spooning broccoli onto a plate.
On the field, @CameronNewton plays QB for the @Panthers.— The Players' Tribune (@PlayersTribune) March 13, 2017
Off the field, he plays sous-chef for his teammate Leonard Johnson. pic.twitter.com/txv1KzLCa0
Jourdan Rodrigue: 704-358-5071, @jourdanrodrigue
Comments