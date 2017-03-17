Charlotte Hornets vs. Washington Wizards: What you need to know about Saturday’s game

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Wizards*
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.4
F, O. Porter
14.1
6.7
F, M. Williams
11.5
6.3
F, M. Morris
14.1
6.7
C, C. Zeller
10.3
6.6
C, M. Gortat
11.3
11.0
G, N. Batum
15.4
6.7
G, B. Beal
23.2
3.1
G, K. Walker
22.9
5.5 apg
G, J. Wall
23.2
10.7 apg
* Friday’s game not included
Matchup to Watch
Nic Batum vs. Bradley Beal: Expect Batum to get plenty of help, including from small forward Michael-Kidd Gilchrist, against dynamic scorer Beal.
Observations
▪ Wizards point guard John Wall, who’s from Raleigh, sprained his foot Wednesday against Dallas.
▪ The Hornets expect to have Batum back after he missed two games with a migraine.
Tap-ins
▪ Washington is 18-7 (entering Friday’s game against the Bulls) when all five starters score in double figures. They also all average double figures.
▪ In somewhat of a statistical anomaly, Wizards forwards Otto Porter and Markief Morris (14.1) and guards Bradley Beal and Wall (23.2) had the same scoring averages entering Friday’s game. Porter and Morris also had the same rebounding numbers (6.7).
Did you know?
Former N.C. State player and coach Sidney Lowe is a Wizards assistant.
David Scott
