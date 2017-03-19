Harden has 40 in triple-double, Rockets top Nuggets 109-105

2:36 Why not USC? Preview, final thoughts on USC-Duke NCAA showdown Pause

0:37 Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg talks goats

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life

1:23 St Patricks Day in Five Points- What is your beverage of choice?

1:53 Gamecocks women see a similar squad in physical Arizona State

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

1:07 Thornwell flattered by Coach K, Duke admiration

1:14 Coach K calls Thornwell 'best, unheralded great player' in country