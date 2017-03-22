Bench conjures up spark as Charlotte Hornets finish sweep of Orlando Magic

The Charlotte Hornets, getting big games from Marco Belinelli and Frank Kaminsky, won their third consecutive game Wednesday, beating the Orlando Magic 109-102 at the Amway Center.
Belinelli and Kaminsky gave the Hornets (31-39) a huge boost off the bench. Belinelli scored 20 points – 16 in the second quarter. Kaminsky added 18, 13 in the fourth quarter.
The Hornets played from behind for most of the game and didn’t take the lead for good until Cody Zeller scored inside with 5 minutes, 51 seconds left, giving Charlotte a 92-91 lead.
The Hornets pushed the lead to as many as nine points on another Zeller tip before the Magic made it interesting in the final minute, cutting it to 107-102 on a 3-pointer by Evan Fournier.
The Hornets remain in 11th place in the Eastern Conference and trail eighth-place Miami by 3.5 games.
Three who mattered
Kemba Walker: Scored 22, including three free throws in final 20 seconds to fend off Magic.
Frank Kaminsky: It was his fourth game this with season with four or more 3-pointers – all since Jan. 10.
Terrence Ross: Magic forward scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting.
Observations
▪ The Hornets got three consecutive high-percentage baskets in the first quarter when Cody Zeller (twice) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist threw down dunks to rally the Hornets to 15-15 tie.
▪ The start of the second quarter belonged to Hornets backup guard Marco Belinelli, who scored 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting in less than five minutes. The rest of the quarter belonged to the Magic, which rallied from a Belinelli-induced five-point deficit to a 54-48 lead at halftime.
▪ The Hornets’ Kemba Walker entered the game with NBA-leading 54 3-pointers made since the All-Star break.
Worth mentioning
▪ Young point guards Briante Weber of Charlotte and Orlando’s Elfrid Payton have two of the more distinctive hair-dos in the NBA.
▪ Charlotte forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist felt like he was knocked to the floor in the second quarter and spent several seconds complaining to referee Karl Lane about it.
David Scott: 704-358-5889, @davidscott14
Hornets 109, Magic 102
CHARLOTTE (109)—Kidd-Gilchrist 4-5 1-1 9, Williams 3-7 0-0 7, Zeller 7-10 1-1 15, Kaminsky 6-13 2-2 18, Weber 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 8-21 5-6 22, Lamb 2-8 0-0 4, Batum 5-14 0-0 10, Belinelli 5-9 7-8 20. Totals 42-90 16-18 109.
ORLANDO (102)—Fournier 5-12 2-3 15, Ross 8-15 0-0 19, Gordon 3-8 0-0 7, Vucevic 6-12 2-2 14, Payton 6-9 2-2 15, Biyombo 2-4 0-0 4, Augustin 2-5 1-1 6, Watson 2-5 0-0 4, Hezonja 3-12 0-0 8, Meeks 3-6 1-2 10. Totals 40-88 8-10 102.
3-Point Goals—Charlotte 9-27 (Kaminsky 4-7, Belinelli 3-5, Williams 1-3, Walker 1-7, Lamb 0-1, Batum 0-4), Orlando 14-40 (Meeks 3-4, Fournier 3-9, Ross 3-9, Hezonja 2-5, Payton 1-1, Augustin 1-3, Gordon 1-4, Vucevic 0-2, Watson 0-3). Fouled Out—None. Rebounds—Charlotte 43 (Williams 10), Orlando 43 (Vucevic 12). Assists—Charlotte 24 (Walker 7), Orlando 26 (Vucevic 8). Total Fouls—Charlotte 12, Orlando 19. A—16,304 (18,846).
