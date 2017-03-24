Charlotte Hornets rally blocked by LeBron James, Cleveland Cavaliers’ ‘best game’

0:27 Gamecocks advance to Elite 8 Pause

1:07 Gamecocks featured on Times Square video boards

1:20 Fans cheer for Gamecocks as they leave NYC hotel for Sweet 16

0:42 Gamecocks are ready for action in Stockton

1:57 Eliza O'Neill, 1 year after experimental treatment for Sanfilippo Syndrome

0:32 Gamecocks fans at Founders Park celebrate Sweet 16 win

1:48 Why Sen. John Courson was indicted, wrapped up by corruption probe

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

2:28 Getting shot changed Levar Jones's life