Gallery: Cleveland Cavaliers 112, Charlotte Hornets 105

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, center, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. Looking on at right is Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Jeff Siner
jsiner@charlotteobserver.com
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson, left, throws down a two-handed slam dunk over Charlotte Hornets forward/center Frank Kaminsky, right, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets center Cody Zeller, right, releases a running one-handed shot over Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, left and center Tristan Thompson, center, during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving, right, chases after a loose ball as Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker, left, looks on during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, right, passes to a teammate as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Deron Williams, left, looks on during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets forward/center Frank Kaminsky argues a call with an official during first half action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford argues a call with an official during first half action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford, center, gives instructions to his team as they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers during first half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum, left, drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker fights to regain control of the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers center Kevin Love, left and guard Kyrie Irving, back, apply defensive pressure during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving flies across the lane looking to pass to a teammate during second half action against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, has his jersey held by Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives to the basket around Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, applies defensive pressure on Charlotte Hornets guard/forward Marco Belinelli, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker falls to the floor losing control of the ball as Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert, left and forward Richard Jefferson, right, swarm defensively during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, left, drives to the basket past Charlotte Hornets forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, right, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Charlotte Hornets players celebrate a dunk by teammate guard/forward Marco Belinelli during second half action against the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Charlotte Hornets guard Kemba Walker celebrates the team's play against the Cleveland Cavaliers during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James looks to make a pass over Charlotte Hornets guard Nicolas Batum during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James, right, blocks a shot attempt by Charlotte Hornets forward Marvin Williams, left, during second half action at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC on Friday, March 24, 2017. The Cavaliers defeated the Hornets 112-105.
