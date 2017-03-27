Hornets Gameday vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo easier to pronounce than to stop

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Bucks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
7.2
F, K. Middleton
14.9
3.7
F, M. Williams
11.6
6.5
F, G. Antetokounmpo
23.1
8.6
C, C. Zeller
10.7
6.6
F, T. Maker
3.4
1.6
G, N. Batum
15.3
6.5
G, T. Snell
8.5
3.3
G, K. Walker
22.9
5.5 apg
G, M. Brogdon
10.2
4.1 apg
Matchup to Watch
Marvin Williams vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: At 6-feet-11, Milwaukee’s “Greek Freak” presents challenges all over the floor for defenders. He even plays point guard at times.
Observations
▪ It’s pronounced ah-deh-toh-KOON-boh.
▪ The Hornets sent centers Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes to the Bucks for center Miles Plumlee on Feb. 2. Plumlee has been hurt for much of his time in Charlotte, although he’s been cleared to play. The Bucks have since sent Hibbert to the Denver Nuggets; Hawes is a backup with the Bucks and scored 16 against Toronto earlier this month.
Tap-ins
▪ Bucks forward Jabari Parker, a former Duke star, is out for the season with a knee injury. He was averaging 20.1 points and 6.2 rebounds before he got hurt on Feb. 8.
▪ The Hornets and Bucks haven’t played since opening night, when Charlotte won 107-96 in Milwaukee.
Did you know?
Antetokounmpo is the only player in the league to lead his team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks and steals.
David Scott
