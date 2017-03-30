Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game sets up Plumlees matchup, Kemba Walker milestone

7 p.m., Spectrum Center
TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Nuggets
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.0
7.1
F, W. Chandler
16.0
6.5
F, M. Williams
11.6
6.6
F, D. Gallinari
17.5
5.1
C, C. Zeller
10.5
6.5
C, N. Jokic
16.3
9.6
G, N. Batum
15.2
6.4
G, G. Harris
14.8
2.9
G, K. Walker
22.9
5.5 apg
G, J. Nelson
9.1
5.1 apg
Matchup to Watch
Miles Plumlee vs. Mason Plumlee: Now that the Hornets’ Miles Plumlee seems to be healthy – he played 15 minutes Wednesday in Toronto after missing more than a month with a calf injury – he could see some time in the post against his younger brother Mason.
Observations
▪ Former Hornets center Roy Hibbert is now with the Nuggets. He was traded to Milwaukee from Charlotte in February in the Miles Plumlee deal, then went to Denver soon after for a protected second-round pick.
▪ Cody Zeller went scoreless against Toronto, the second time this season he has gone without a point (Cleveland in November).
Tap-ins
▪ The Nuggets have fallen to ninth in the Western Conference, a game out of the eighth and final playoff spot before Thursday’s games.
▪ Hornets guard Marco Belinelli played against Toronto with a bandage covering seven stitches he took on his nose and forehead after a collision Tuesday with Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.
Did you know?
Hornets point guard Kemba Walker has 7,999 career points. One more and he will join Dell Curry as the only players in the franchise history with at least 8,000 points.
David Scott
Comments