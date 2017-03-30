Basketball

March 30, 2017 5:21 PM

Friday’s Charlotte Hornets game sets up Plumlees matchup, Kemba Walker milestone

7 p.m., Spectrum Center

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Nuggets

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

7.1

F, W. Chandler

16.0

6.5

F, M. Williams

11.6

6.6

F, D. Gallinari

17.5

5.1

C, C. Zeller

10.5

6.5

C, N. Jokic

16.3

9.6

G, N. Batum

15.2

6.4

G, G. Harris

14.8

2.9

G, K. Walker

22.9

5.5 apg

G, J. Nelson

9.1

5.1 apg

Matchup to Watch

Miles Plumlee vs. Mason Plumlee: Now that the Hornets’ Miles Plumlee seems to be healthy – he played 15 minutes Wednesday in Toronto after missing more than a month with a calf injury – he could see some time in the post against his younger brother Mason.

Observations

▪ Former Hornets center Roy Hibbert is now with the Nuggets. He was traded to Milwaukee from Charlotte in February in the Miles Plumlee deal, then went to Denver soon after for a protected second-round pick.

▪ Cody Zeller went scoreless against Toronto, the second time this season he has gone without a point (Cleveland in November).

Tap-ins

▪ The Nuggets have fallen to ninth in the Western Conference, a game out of the eighth and final playoff spot before Thursday’s games.

▪ Hornets guard Marco Belinelli played against Toronto with a bandage covering seven stitches he took on his nose and forehead after a collision Tuesday with Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton.

Did you know?

Hornets point guard Kemba Walker has 7,999 career points. One more and he will join Dell Curry as the only players in the franchise history with at least 8,000 points.

David Scott

Basketball

