April 1, 2017 12:08 AM

Sunday’s game: Charlotte Hornets faces Oklahoma City Thunder’s triple-double machine

3 p.m., Chesapeake Energy Arena

TV: SportSouth. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.

Projected Starters

Hornets

Thunder

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

Pos, Player

PPG

RPG

F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist

9.0

7.1

F, A. Roberson

6.7

5.1

F, M. Williams

11.6

6.6

F, T. Gibson

8.8

4.4

C, C. Zeller

10.5

6.5

C, S. Adams

11.6

6.9

G, N. Batum

15.2

6.4

G, V. Oladipo

16.3

4.4

G, K. Walker

22.9

5.5 apg

G. R. Westbrook

31.8

10.4 apg

Matchup to Watch

Russell Westbrook vs. Hornets defense: It’ll take more than one player to stop the Thunder’s triple-double machine.

Observations

▪ Westbrook has 39 triple-doubles, and he’s closing in on the NBA single-season record of 41 (Oscar Robinson, 1961-62).

▪ The Hornets had six blocks in the fourth quarter Friday against Denver, three of them by Marvin Williams.

Tap-ins

▪ The Hornets “held” Westbrook to 33 points, 15 boards and eight rebounds (just a double-double) in a 123-112 victory against the Thunder in January.

▪ If the Thunder’s head athletic trainer looks familiar, that’s because Joe Sharpe used to have the same job for the Charlotte Bobcats for four seasons.

Did you know?

Westbrook had a triple-double through the first three quarters in a victory against Philadelphia on March 22 – the 13th time he’s done that this season.

David Scott

Basketball

