Hornets Gameday: at Milwaukee Bucks

8 p.m., BMO Harris Bradley Center
TV: Fox Sports Southeast. Radio: WFNZ-AM 610.
Projected Starters
Hornets
Bucks
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
Pos, Player
PPG
RPG
F, M. Kidd-Gilchrist
9.1
7.0
F, K. Middleton
14.7
4.1
F, M. Williams
11.3
6.6
F, G. Antetokounmpo
23.1
8.7
C, C. Zeller
10.4
6.6
F, T. Maker
3.9
1.9
G. N. Batum
15.4
6.3
G, T. Snell
8.4
3.1
G, K. Walker
23.2
5.5 apg
G, M. Dellavedova
7.6
4.7 apg
Matchup to Watch
Marvin Williams vs. Giannis Antetokounmpo: Few players in the NBA are as versatile as Antetokounmpo, who even plays point guard at 6-foot-11.
Observations
▪ In 17 career games against Milwaukee, Nic Batum has averaged 9.9 points, his fewest against any team in the NBA..
▪ Hornets center Miles Plumlee, who was acquired from the Bucks in exchange for centers Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes on Feb. 2, has been banged up since arriving in Charlotte. He played double-digit minutes for just the seventh time since the trade in Saturday’s loss to the Boston Celtics..
Tap-ins
▪ The Hornets have won six straight games in Milwaukee, where they're 23-28 all-time.
▪ Bucks center/forward John Henson, who played at North Carolina from 2009-12, has missed the past 10 games because of a left thumb sprain. ...Guard Malcolm Brogdon, the ACC Player of the Year for the 2015-16 season, has been held out the past five games because of back soreness.
Did you know?
Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 1.9 blocks and 1.7 steals this season. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kevin Garnett are the only players in NBA history who have posted these averages with at least 1.5 blocks and 1.5 steals for an entire season.
Pat James
