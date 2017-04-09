59 points? Lillard thinks he can top it.

1:18 Dawn Staley credits the South Carolina fans with National Championship victory Pause

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech

0:55 Dawn Staley talks about God, advice from friends during national championship parade speech

1:23 Mayor Benjamin names Columbia road after Dawn Staley

0:56 She said yes! Man proposes at Gamecock National championship parade

1:18 How do you spot card skimmers on ATMs?

1:33 Sights and sounds: Gamecocks women's basketball championship parade

0:21 Gamecock Jesus celebrates national championship

0:47 Dawn Staley Way! Street renamed for USC coach