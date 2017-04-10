Pacers beat 76ers 120-111 to close in on playoff spot

1:46 Some charges dropped for Jermaine Davis Pause

0:41 Dawn Staley talks about Confederate flag during National Championship parade speech

3:51 State Judge Jean Toal's ruling in hearing citing vindictiveness

1:13 Sindarius Thornwell throws out first pitch prior to USC-Vandy

1:36 Darius Rucker sings "Southern State of Mind" at Colonial Life Arena

7:13 I-85 Roadway Collapse - Press Conference 3-31-17

2:39 Chad Holbrook recaps Game 3 win over Vanderbilt

3:38 Timeline of Dylann Roof's trial from day of Charleston shooting to death penalty

3:17 Martin, Staley, Pastides kick things off at Darius Rucker concert