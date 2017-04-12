Basketball

April 12, 2017 10:29 PM

Celtics clinch No. 1 seed in East, beat Bucks 112-94

By JIMMY GOLEN AP Sports Writer
BOSTON

Gerald Green scored 18 points, 10 of them in a 25-2 fourth-quarter run, and the Boston Celtics beat the resting Milwaukee Bucks 112-94 in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night to claim the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Celtics were assured of home-court advantage through the conference finals when Cleveland lost to Toronto minutes before the game ended.

Despite playing without star Giannis Antetokounmpo and two other starters, the Bucks led by as many as 13 points before Boston ran off 14 of the last 16 points in the first half. Isaiah Thomas, who was scoreless until then, had 10 of them, including eight straight.

Thomas finished with 13 points and eight assists, but he went to the bench with late in the third quarter and sat out the fourth as the Celtics backups pulled away.

