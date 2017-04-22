Basketball

April 22, 2017 8:05 PM

NBA star Stephen Curry is logging off social media again. Here’s why.

By Mike Reader

If you follow Stephen Curry on social media, you might have noticed that the Golden State Warriors star’s posts slow down to a mere trickle during the postseason. Here’s why.

The 2015 NBA Finals MVP told ESPN that he removed every social media app from his phone for the playoffs, which the Warriors opened with a 121-109 win over Portland last Sunday.

Curry says he shuts down his apps to avoid distractions and focus on the task on hand – winning an NBA championship. With two straight visits to the NBA finals behind him, it’s little wonder he’s sticking with the plan again this season.

But while Curry may be “locked in” for the postseason, it’s not a complete lockdown. Curry still plans to send out a few tweets, like Wednesday’s message before Game 2, another win over Portland.

But the former Davidson star said he sent the tweet in a way which avoided “seeing or reading something I’m trying avoid.”

Curry told ESPN that this is the third straight year he’s chosen to step away from social media during the NBA postseason.

Despite his team’s success, Curry’s postseason abstention from social media does strike Terry Collins, a writer for the tech website CNET, as “somewhat odd.”

Collins writes that Curry is a “budding tech magnate,” who even helped found a social media network, Slyce, which has a focus on delivering branded marketing messages. Curry is also known to be a partner or investor in other tech companies, though that’s not a huge surprise considering he lives in the Bay Area, near high-tech hub Silicon Valley.

In case you were wondering, Curry said he didn’t get the idea from Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James, who famously removes himself from social media entirely during the playoffs.

Here’s James’ last tweet – there’s a similar post on his Instagram page – from April 14:

Before the “locked in” tweet, Curry’s last tweet was a shot with his wife, Ayesha. Another recent tweet was promoting the charity Nothing But Nets, which raises money to send mosquito nets to sub-Saharan Africa to prevent the spread of malaria.

But as of a few hours before Saturday’s Game 3, Curry’s Twitter and Instagram feeds have remained dark for days.

