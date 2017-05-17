Hornets guard Kemba Walker has procedure on knee, sidelined about 6 weeks

Charlotte Hornets point guard Kemba Walker had an arthroscopic procedure on his left knee Wednesday morning. Recovery time is about six weeks, the team announced.
In his sixth season in Charlotte, Walker appeared in 79 games and averaged a career-high 23.2 points, 5.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 34.7 minutes per game.
He was named to the Eastern Conference All-Star team, making his first appearance.
For his NBA career, Walker has appeared in 443 career games (398 starts), averaging 18.4 points, 5.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals - all with the Hornets.
