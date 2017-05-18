Steve Clifford is the Charlotte Hornets’ head coach.
Basketball

Charlotte Hornets announce schedule for summer league in Orlando

Staff Report

May 18, 2017 4:40 PM

The Charlotte Hornets will participate in the Mountain Dew Orlando Pro Summer League at the Amway Center from July 1-6, the team announced Thursday.

Details of the team’s mini-camp schedule and summer-league roster will be announced separately.

Following a mini-camp in Charlotte, the Hornets will play five games over six days at the Orlando Pro Summer League.

Along with Charlotte, teams from the Orlando Magic, Dallas Mavericks, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Miami Heat, New York Knicks and Oklahoma City Thunder will compete.

The Hornets open play Saturday, July 1, when they will play Miami at 11 a.m. Charlotte will also play Indiana (Sunday, July 2, at 5 p.m.), Oklahoma City (Tuesday, July 4, at 1 p.m.) and Detroit (Wednesday, July 5, at 3 p.m.).

Charlotte’s fifth opponent will be determined by the standings after the first four games and will be played Thursday, July 6.

Each team will play five games over the six-day event, with a championship day being played on the final day.

Broadcast information will be released at a later date.

