Shorter preseason makes Hornets coach change practice plan

The NBA shrunk its preseason, trimming about a week to 10 days to provide more rest between games in the regular season.
That means the Charlotte Hornets will play five preseason exhibitions, rather than the previous eight. That’s no big deal to coach Steve Clifford. But he has had to re-adjust his practice plans with less time until the season opener Oct. 18 at the Detroit Pistons.
That was clear on Tuesday’s first day of training camp, when the Hornets practiced for about three hours in the first of two sessions. The Hornets scrimmaged for the equivalent of two NBA quarters, with referees calling the game.
Clifford said he’ll have less time to clean up fundamentals this preseason, and is prioritizing team concepts to get his roster up to speed on the fly.
Center Dwight Howard is the only new starter, but there are several newcomers who could end up in the second unit, such as free-agent signing Michael Carter-Williams.
Clifford did a lot of correcting in mid-scrimmage Tuesday, with less time available for drills.
