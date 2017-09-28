Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is part of the ownership group buying the baseball Miami Marlins.
Hornets owner Michael Jordan soon will have stake in two teams

By Rick Bonnell

September 28, 2017 5:29 PM

Observations:

▪ Apparently, Michael Jordan will soon have equity in two major-league sports teams. In addition to majority control of the NBA’s Charlotte Hornets, Jordan reportedly will be part of the Derek Jeter group that has been approved to buy Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins.

▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford sees a difference in Hornets big men Cody Zeller and Frank Kaminsky having injury-free offseasons, following surgeries in the summer of 2016: “They both feel better and you can tell they are both a lot physically stronger.”

  • Charlotte Hornets' Cody Zeller, "I hate playing against Dwight (Howard) and Dwight hates playing against me"

    Former rivals on the NBA court, Zeller is more than happy to be teammates with Howard. As well as setting screens, playing good defense, and helping his teammates.

▪ The Hornets’ first preseason exhibition, at Boston Monday, is scheduled to be nationally televised on NBA TV.

▪ Hornets forward Marvin Williams said he definitely notices a faster pace to Clifford’s training camp practices, due to the NBA shortening the preseason. Williams said it will be additionally important in the future for players to be at voluntary workouts in September, to be in top shape for a truncated preseason.

▪ The NBA’s new guidelines restricting resting healthy players for regular-season games will affect the Hornets minimally; Clifford isn’t one to sit players who aren’t injured.

