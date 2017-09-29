What does Charlotte Hornets rookie Dwayne Bacon do with his free time?

More Videos 0:49 A'ja Wilson is 'Really special, very complete' says Staley Pause 1:13 Gamecock fans celebrate New Year’s Eve before Outback Bowl 2:37 Columbia strip club shut down by county 2:17 Christian Miller talks battling injuries, facing Clemson 0:50 South Carolina slaves served in the Civil War, but did not fight for the Confederacy 1:18 Doniyah Cliney pressed into playing hard for Gamecocks win over Texas A&M 19:41 Clemson's Dabo Swinney previews Sugar Bowl 1:00 South Carolina's updated bowl outlook 1:06 Need to know: New SC laws for 2018 1:25 Marching bands, tug-of-war, and pie eating at Outback Bowl Beach Day Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Getting to know Charlotte Hornets' Dwayne Bacon over bacon Hornets' rookie talks about his love of all kinda of bacon, his unique last name, and the fun he's had with it. Hornets' rookie talks about his love of all kinda of bacon, his unique last name, and the fun he's had with it. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com