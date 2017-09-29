More Videos

Basketball

Dwight Howard back for Charlotte Hornets after missing time with tight back

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

September 29, 2017 6:28 PM

Observations

▪ Charlotte Hornets center Dwight Howard, who missed contact drills Thursday with lower back tightness, fully participated in practice Friday.

▪ The Hornets have distributed all 15,000 tickets for Saturday’s free open practice at Spectrum Center. Doors will open at noon and players will begin working out on the main court about 1 p.m.

▪ Hornets coach Steve Clifford schedules a 20-minute orientation before practice each day of training camp for the rookies and free agents, to go over the practice plan for the day.

▪ The new team shop at Spectrum Center (located where the box office was) should be open at least for a preview during Saturday’s event.

