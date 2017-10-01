More Videos

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Pause
7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win 0:50

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback 4:58

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 4:50

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win 1:43

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win 1:46

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win

  • Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford looks toward the season and NBA Playoffs

    Hornets coach Clifford believes a Top 5 defense will propel the team into the post-season.

Hornets coach Clifford believes a Top 5 defense will propel the team into the post-season. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Hornets coach Clifford believes a Top 5 defense will propel the team into the post-season. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Basketball

Shorter preseason won’t cause Steve Clifford to rush Charlotte Hornets’ process

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 01, 2017 07:02 PM

UPDATED October 01, 2017 10:23 PM

The NBA has gone to a shorter preseason with fewer exhibition games. But that won’t change how Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford uses these first two exhibitions in Boston and Detroit.

“It will be hard to do it a lot different than we have before,” Clifford said at practice Sunday. “We’re just trying to get organized. The first two games won’t be much different than last year.”

The Hornets play the Celtics at TD Garden Monday at 7:30 p.m. (NBA TV). They play the Pistons Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the new Little Caesars Arena. Clifford will do a lot of mixing and matching lineups on this trip.

“Use it as a practice – an evaluation tool,” Clifford said. “You have to move at a pace that physically and mentally they can handle it. We have a good group, we’ve done a lot, but you’re going to do the same things (you’ve practiced) against another team. That’s it.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

“By game 3 and 4, we’ll get to more (of a core rotation), but guys just aren’t ready to do much more than they did before” in a week of training camp at Spectrum Center.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Related stories from The State in Columbia SC

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game 1:25

What USC said about Bryan McClendon, offense in bowl game

Pause
7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow 0:49

7 tips every Southerner should know before driving in ice or snow

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia 0:46

Temperatures drop, freezing Columbia

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win 0:50

South Carolina Gamecocks celebrate Outback Bowl win

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback 4:58

Jake Bentley: Positive plays were contagious, fueled USC comeback

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama 4:50

Clemson DE Clelin Ferrell talks loss to Alabama

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island 0:47

Check out this 15 foot great white shark circling a boat off Hilton Head Island

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win 1:43

Awesome moments as Jake Bentley, Skai Moore, USC celebrate bowl win

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays 1:30

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh credits South Carolina for making big plays

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win 1:46

Rico Dowdle happy to play, be part of bowl win

  • Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

    Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes spoke about the dangers of bullying to the students at Rocky Creek Elementary in Lexington Wednesday. The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Colonial Life Arena on March 25. This year marks their 90th anniversary.

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

View More Video