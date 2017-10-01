More Videos

  • Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford working toward an exceptional year

Hornets coach thinks the team can have major award winners, but that the strength of the team has to be its depth David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Basketball

Hornets Kemba Walker back after missing Saturday with illness; two to miss road trip

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 01, 2017 7:07 PM

Observations

▪ Point guard Kemba Walker fully participated in practice Sunday after missing the open practice Saturday with an illness.

▪ Two Hornets won’t play in Boston or Detroit: Michael Carter-Williams (knees) and forward Treveon Graham (hamstring).

▪ This will be Celtics fans’ first look at two big acquisitions who played at Duke: Point guard Kyrie Irving (a major trade with the Cleveland Cavaliers) and rookie forward Jayson Tatum, the third overall pick in June’s NBA draft.

▪ With Carter-Williams out, look for Julyan Stone to get plenty of minutes on this road trip. Clifford on Stone: “Smart, mature, they like playing with him. He’s an organizer who can pass and defend…He’s physical – a tough guy.”

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

