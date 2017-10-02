Cavaliers moving Love to center, Thompson to reserve role

FILE - In this May 1, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love, left, tries to keep the ball from Toronto Raptors' P.J. Tucker during the first half in Game 1 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series in Cleveland. Love, who has been the subject of trade speculation for three years in Cleveland, will be the club’s new starting center, coach Tyronn Lue announced Monday night, Oct. 2, after the team played an intrasquad scrimmage at Quicken Loans Arena. Lue has experimented with Love at center during training camp and likes how it opens the floor for LeBron James and others. Tony Dejak, File AP Photo