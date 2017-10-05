More Videos

  Charlotte Hornets' head coach Steve Clifford working toward an exceptional year

    Hornets coach thinks the team can have major award winners, but that the strength of the team has to be its depth

Hornets coach thinks the team can have major award winners, but that the strength of the team has to be its depth
Hornets coach thinks the team can have major award winners, but that the strength of the team has to be its depth David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Basketball

Charlotte Hornets lost a day off Thursday. Here’s why.

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 05, 2017 7:22 PM

Charlotte Hornets coach Steve Clifford says the team’s defense is ahead of the offense this preseason.

That’s normal in basketball, but Clifford needed a catch-up session at practice Thursday.

“Today was supposed to be a day off,” Clifford said following practice. “We’re not nearly as far along in our offense as we were last year at this time.”

“Offense is always harder (to install) because of (learning) the understanding of who you’re playing with and where they want the ball,” Clifford said. “A lot of that can only be done through understanding and repetition.”

The Hornets averaged 16.5 turnovers in their first two exhibitions, which Clifford said has strained the defense, as far as creating fast-break opportunities for opponents. Center Dwight Howard has committed 11 turnovers already.

As for the defense, Clifford said the Hornets will be well-tested in the preseason because of the particular teams on the schedule.

“We’re playing five teams that are very high-execution. Boston twice, Dallas, Detroit and Miami,” Clifford said. “They’ll get to the next (offensive) action quickly, all of them know about what they do. They’re hard to guard.”

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

