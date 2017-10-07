How was Michael Carter-Williams’ first live scrimmage as a Charlotte Hornet?

Friday was a big practice for new Charlotte Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams: His first live 5-on-5 scrimmage since last spring.
Carter-Williams, signed by the Hornets in July, had not been cleared prior to Friday for contact. He had platelet-rich plasma treatments on both knees over the summer to help heal patella tendon tears. Carter-Williams had last scrimmaged during the playoffs as a member of the Chicago Bulls.
Friday was only a half-court scrimmage, but Carter-Williams found it productive, as he catches up.
“Today I forgot a few plays, but I’ll get there,” said Carter-Williams, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract.
“I felt great. It’s great to compete out there; it’s what I missed the most,” Carter-Williams said. “My timing is a little bit off. I need to get back to playing at the pace of this team. My knees have been fine.”
Carter-Williams was signed to back up Kemba Walker. In his absence, third-stringer Julyan Stone has gotten the minutes when Walker sits.
