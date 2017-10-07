More Videos

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Arkansas 1:35

Gamecock Walk: USC arrives to face Arkansas

Pause
Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right 2:06

Confederate flag ignites battle between private Columbia school, parent says it's his right

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Wake Forest 4:13

Dabo Swinney recaps Clemson's win over Wake Forest

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice' 1:08

Catherine Templeton is running 'to put the corrupt good'ol boys on notice'

Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico 2:02

Local soldiers volunteer to help Puerto Rico

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas 3:11

Game preview: Difficult tasks await USC against Arkansas

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support 2:34

Ryan Carter thankful to have Dabo Swinney's support

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper 1:19

SC mother recalls 11-year-old son's encounter with would-be kidnapper

Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus 0:39

Jake Bentley: This week a chance for restart, refocus

Bob Davis had his mind made up for governor until he listened to Catherine Templeton 1:14

Bob Davis had his mind made up for governor until he listened to Catherine Templeton

  • Charlotte Hornets Kemba Walker: The NBA is a brotherhood

    Charlotte Hornets guard talks about rivalry between LeBron James and Steph Curry, and the respect he has for them

Charlotte Hornets guard talks about rivalry between LeBron James and Steph Curry, and the respect he has for them David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com
Charlotte Hornets guard talks about rivalry between LeBron James and Steph Curry, and the respect he has for them David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Basketball

How was Michael Carter-Williams’ first live scrimmage as a Charlotte Hornet?

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 07, 2017 5:23 PM

Friday was a big practice for new Charlotte Hornets backup point guard Michael Carter-Williams: His first live 5-on-5 scrimmage since last spring.

Carter-Williams, signed by the Hornets in July, had not been cleared prior to Friday for contact. He had platelet-rich plasma treatments on both knees over the summer to help heal patella tendon tears. Carter-Williams had last scrimmaged during the playoffs as a member of the Chicago Bulls.

Friday was only a half-court scrimmage, but Carter-Williams found it productive, as he catches up.

“Today I forgot a few plays, but I’ll get there,” said Carter-Williams, who signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract.

“I felt great. It’s great to compete out there; it’s what I missed the most,” Carter-Williams said. “My timing is a little bit off. I need to get back to playing at the pace of this team. My knees have been fine.”

Carter-Williams was signed to back up Kemba Walker. In his absence, third-stringer Julyan Stone has gotten the minutes when Walker sits.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell　

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

View More Video