Charlotte Hornets point guard Julyan Stone missed practice Sunday with a sore hamstring, but the injury isn’t considered serious.
Charlotte Hornets point guard Julyan Stone missed practice Sunday with a sore hamstring, but the injury isn’t considered serious. Chuck Burton AP
Charlotte Hornets point guard Julyan Stone missed practice Sunday with a sore hamstring, but the injury isn’t considered serious. Chuck Burton AP

Basketball

Injuries limit Charlotte Hornets point guards in Sunday practice

By Rick Bonnell

rbonnell@charlotteobserver.com

October 08, 2017 4:03 PM

Observations

▪ Reserve point guard Julyan Stone sat out practice Sunday with right hamstring soreness, but Hornets coach Steve Clifford anticipates Stone playing Monday against the Heat in Miami.

▪ While point guard Michael Carter-Williams has been cleared for contact in half-court situations, he’s not yet been cleared for full-court scrimmaging.

▪ Johnny O’Bryant, the Hornets’ fifth big man, has performed well this preseason, but Clifford hasn’t been able to find O’Bryant many minutes in the first two exhibitions.

▪ Clifford plans to use players closer to his regular-season rotation in the last two exhibitions, at home against the Boston Celtics Wednesday and Dallas Mavericks Friday.

▪ There is no local television of the Hornets-Heat matchup Monday. Fox Sports Sun out of South Florida is scheduled to televise the game.

Bonnell: 704-358-5129: @rick_bonnell

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony 1:13

Harlem Globetrotter Anthony "Buckets" Blakes shows off his skills
NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business 1:46

NCAA Tournament by the numbers: Basketball, betting and business
What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas 0:51

What we learned from South Carolina vs. Arkansas

View More Video