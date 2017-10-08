Injuries limit Charlotte Hornets point guards in Sunday practice

Observations
▪ Reserve point guard Julyan Stone sat out practice Sunday with right hamstring soreness, but Hornets coach Steve Clifford anticipates Stone playing Monday against the Heat in Miami.
▪ While point guard Michael Carter-Williams has been cleared for contact in half-court situations, he’s not yet been cleared for full-court scrimmaging.
▪ Johnny O’Bryant, the Hornets’ fifth big man, has performed well this preseason, but Clifford hasn’t been able to find O’Bryant many minutes in the first two exhibitions.
▪ Clifford plans to use players closer to his regular-season rotation in the last two exhibitions, at home against the Boston Celtics Wednesday and Dallas Mavericks Friday.
▪ There is no local television of the Hornets-Heat matchup Monday. Fox Sports Sun out of South Florida is scheduled to televise the game.
